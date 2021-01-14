Apple and MSU team up to offer new app developer academy in Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is teaming up with tech giant Apple to launch the first “Apple Developer Academy” in the United States.

The facility in Detroit will provide training for people interested in developing apps for mobile devices. Similar facilities have already opened in Brazil, Italy, and Indonesia.

We’re grateful for the partnership this opportunity brings to Michigan,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said today.

“Apple is the perfect partner for us to help educate and prepare a diverse generation of coders, tech leaders, and entrepreneurs, and Detroit — Michigan’s innovative technology and premier urban hub — is the right location for this academy. There is tremendous potential for this project moving forward and we’re excited to get started.”

The program at the academy will last one year, with a curriculum focused on coding, design, and entrepreneurship. Then, a separate month-long program will be offered to those considering making this their career.

The final details of where and when the academy will open are still being finalized.

