Applebee’s seeks to hire 600, offers free appetizers to applicants

LIVONIA, Mich., (WLNS) —Applebee’s Grill + Bar, owned and operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), announced today it is launching its Apps for Apps program to hire new team members.

The program welcomes candidates to come to explore career opportunities with the brand and every applicant will receive a voucher for a free Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Mozzarella Sticks appetizer. Applebee’s will host an open interview day on Tuesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with interviews on the hour, every hour at its 63 restaurant locations across the state.

“Our people are the core of our business and this Apps for Apps program allows prospective team members to gain first-hand knowledge of what is it like to work with one of the nation’s most beloved brands,” said Mark Schostak, TSFR Executive Chairman. “Regardless of level of experience, we want to help candidates find a role where they can succeed. We encourage job seekers to visit one of our Applebee’s locations on July 28 to find where they can help Lead the Way in the restaurant industry.”

Known for providing employees a path to success and high-growth opportunities, Applebee’s restaurants owned by TSFR are looking to hire for all positions, from hourly workers to managers. The brand’s ideal candidate is the ultimate team player with hustle, passion and a strong work ethic.

In partnership with Cleary University, TSFR offers a 100 percent tuition free education to eligibile team members as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. This program encourages lifelong learning and equips team members with skills to build a successful career. Employees and family members may use the benefits to enroll in an associate, bachelors or master degree program through Cleary University’s online program.

Named a Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press in 2018 and 2019, Applebee’s is offering team members flexible scheduling, paid time off, health insurance, life insurance, a 401k plan, and meal discounts for all TSFR brands.

To apply, visit applebees.com/careers or visit www.teamschostak.com for more information.