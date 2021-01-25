Application window closing for $45 million in employee assistance grants

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Today is the final day for those who work in the food or entertainment industry to apply for $45-million worth of grants through the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

These grants are specifically designed to provide support to employees impacted by the health order issued by state officials.

Submissions are not first come first serve — so there’s still a chance to receive some of the money, in fact, up to $1,650.

The application window closes at 5 pm Monday, January 25, and if you’re interested 6 News has provided a link for you at wlns.com.