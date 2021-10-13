Archive video shows Michigan state Rep. wearing possible QAnon pin

This still image taken from a House TV archive shows state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, wearing a pin that looks like one associated with QAnon during a hearing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Video of a 2021 Michigan House committee hearing shows state Rep. Daire Rendon wearing the same “Q” pin that she wore this week at a protest over presidential election results.

At a Sept. 21 meeting for the House Committee on Families, Children and Seniors, Rendon wore a bright yellow blazer and what appears to be the same pin she wore at the Tuesday rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing.

The Detroit News was first to report that Rendon, R-Lake City, was seen wearing an American flag pin with a gold “Q” on it, which has become a symbol for QAnon, a right-wing web of conspiracy theories that has proliferated online.

When The Detroit News reporter questioned her on it, she seemed to deny the two were connected, although her reference to Q is the same as QAnon has described it.

“That is a flag with a ‘Q’ on it,” Rendon told the Detroit News. “The ‘Q’ is the highest level of security in the federal government. That’s what it is.”

QAnon started on a chat site known as 4chan. A poster who went by the name “Q” claimed to be a high-ranking government official who used cryptic language, launching several conspiracy theories, including that a “deep state” of government officials from agencies like the CIA and FBI, not lawmakers, actually run the country. Another popular theory is that leaders of the Democratic party are actually pedophiles and Satanists who want to destroy the country.

QAnon conspiracies have quickly spread through the far right branch of the Republican Party. Several top influencers have been tied to the movement or shared material from QAnon supporters. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has vocally supported the movement.

While Rendon hasn’t gone that far, some of her actions could be tied to the movement. She was one of two Republican state representatives initially named as a plaintiff in a failed federal lawsuit that would have required state legislatures, not bipartisan canvasser boards, to certify the results of presidential elections.

At Tuesday’s rally, she made several claims about election fraud and claimed Michigan’s voting machines were “accessible” to being hacked.

President Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in Michigan by 154,000 votes – a 3% margin. The outcome has been confirmed by dozens of audits, several court rulings and was determined to be legitimate by the State Senate Oversight Committee, which is led by Republican lawmakers.

News 8 reached out to Rendon for comment Wednesday. She has yet to respond.