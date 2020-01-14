Are you looking for a job? Bring your resume to the Owosso Job Fair Tuesday

Owosso (WLNS): Are you looking for a job?
If so, the City of Owosso is hosting a job fair Tuesday Jan.14.
The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1975 W. Main St on the second floor.
The following businesses have open positions for:
CIE Newcor MTG – Owosso
Machine operator, Quality tech, manufacturing tech, heat treat tech, material handlers, machine operators and quality inspectors
Randy’s Wise Durand
Office staff, BDR representative and techs
Indian Trails Motor Coach
Full-time drivers for Owosso, Romulus and Kalamazoo
Paid training and CDL certification for new hires
Right at Home in-care and Assistance
Part-time and Full-time caregivers, HHAs and CNAs