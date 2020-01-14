Are you looking for a job? Bring your resume to the Owosso Job Fair Tuesday

Michigan
Owosso (WLNS): Are you looking for a job?

If so, the City of Owosso is hosting a job fair Tuesday Jan.14.

The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1975 W. Main St on the second floor.

The following businesses have open positions for:

CIE Newcor MTG – Owosso

Machine operator, Quality tech, manufacturing tech, heat treat tech, material handlers, machine operators and quality inspectors

Randy’s Wise Durand

Office staff, BDR representative and techs

Indian Trails Motor Coach

Full-time drivers for Owosso, Romulus and Kalamazoo

Paid training and CDL certification for new hires

Right at Home in-care and Assistance

Part-time and Full-time caregivers, HHAs and CNAs

