Are you washing your hands correctly? A study shows only 6% of people do

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Washing our hands is something we’ve all tried to do more often… but are you doing it correctly?

The recommended time to wash your hands with soap and water is 20 seconds.

“We found that in our study, that only about six percent of the sample actually got close to that,” said Director for the School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University, Carl Borchgrevink. “Seventy percent of the people didn’t even get past 5 seconds.”

Borchgrevink helped lead a study back in 2013 with twelve college students who determined if people properly washed their hands in the bathroom.

“They went out into restrooms across the community, and acted as if they were in need of the restroom and they were grooming themselves, or on their cell phone or whatever but they were actually observing people and collecting data to assess whether they washed their hands, and if they washed their hands, how long they washed their hands,” said Borchgrevink.

Even though the study was conducted back in 2013, Borchgrevink says the study is still relevant.

“We have seen no evidence that suggests people are any better at washing their hands,” said Borchgrevink.

He added that with the coronavirus outbreak, people might be washing now more than before.

“Now maybe during this COVID-19 crisis, and with all the awareness this is getting of washing your hands, I’m thinking now we may have a reason to believe that a larger percentage of people are washing their hands,” Borchgrevink.

Will people still wash their hands as often though even after the coronavirus dies down?

“People are creatures of habit, if we get into the habit of washing your hands, on a regular basis you know maybe we will develop that and that will become the new norm, I hope that’s the case,” said Borchgrevink.