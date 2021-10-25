Argument leads to man stabbing his brother in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An 18-year-old man was stabbed by his 20-year-old brother on Sunday in the 10000 block of N. East County Line Rd in Wise Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says.

The victim had gotten into an argument with his brother and then he got stabbed three to four times with a small knife, the ICSO said.

The man had a stab wound on his leg and a few other lacerations, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the ICSO said.

The incident happened around 12:49 p.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the older brother had already left. They were told he may be headed to an address in Coleman or some place south of there.

A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the suspects car at a gas station and then quickly found the suspect and placed him into custody.

Both of the brothers are from Kentucky.