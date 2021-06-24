Armored truck rolls over on US 127 near Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A type of armored truck has crashed near the on and off-ramps of US 127 on Lake Lansing Road.

According to the 6 News team on scene, the truck appears to be rolled over on it’s roof.

6 News got on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what may have caused the truck to crash, or if any of the contents has spilled onto the road.

At this time 6 News is unaware if there are any injuries, or if there are any other vehicles involved.

First responders are closing down some lanes in the area, and drivers should avoid the area if possible in the meantime.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.