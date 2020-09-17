Arrest made in connection with fire that killed three in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A woman has been arrested and is charged in connection with a Lansing fire earlier this month that killed a grandmother and two young boys.

Abbieana Williams, 21, faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree arson. She was arraigned Thursday.

Melissa Westen, 53, and her two grandsons, Aston Griffin, 8 and Jesse Kline IV, 4, died in the September 3 fire.

When firefighters arrived at the single-story home on the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street they found the front of the house covered with flames.

The investigation into the cause of the fire began immediately and was first thought to be accidental.

A number of tips to investigators lead them to continue the arson probe.

