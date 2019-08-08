Arrests follow busy night for Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were busy Wednesday night on and around the fairgrounds.

Just after 9:00 p.m. deputies broke up a large fight on the fairgrounds.

Eleven people were thrown out and barred from the fair.

Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl tells 6 News two men were arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting and opposing arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.

In an unrelated incident, while at the fairgrounds deputies heard several gun shots in the area.

The investigation took them off the fairground property to a parking lot behind the United Way.

Deputies found shell casings and arrested a 19-year-old man for carrying a concealed weapon.

A 15-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana and turned over to his guardian.

Kuhl said there is no reason to believe the two incidents are connected.

