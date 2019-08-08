Arrests follow busy night for Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were busy Wednesday night on and around the fairgrounds.
Just after 9:00 p.m. deputies broke up a large fight on the fairgrounds.
Eleven people were thrown out and barred from the fair.
Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl tells 6 News two men were arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting and opposing arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.
In an unrelated incident, while at the fairgrounds deputies heard several gun shots in the area.
The investigation took them off the fairground property to a parking lot behind the United Way.
Deputies found shell casings and arrested a 19-year-old man for carrying a concealed weapon.
A 15-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana and turned over to his guardian.
Kuhl said there is no reason to believe the two incidents are connected.