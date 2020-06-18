Art display at Lansing library celebrates Juneteenth

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Cities around the country will hold Juneteenth celebrations, commemorating a holiday that marks the official end of slavery in the United States.

Every year artist and author Julian Van Dyke creates a visual display in Lansing to celebrate a decision that set thousands of black slaves free and changed history.

“Even though the war ended in April, they weren’t notified until June 19th,” Van Dyke says. “So the significance of June 19th is why we celebrate it on that day.”

This year’s Juneteenth celebrations will look different because of the pandemic. But Van Dyke’s exhibit gives everyone a weatherproof way to learn about the history at a safe social distance. The original idea was to put this book in the library display window, but he wanted to expand it so that everyone could see it when they pass by.

Van Dyke says he’s encouraged by the growing interest in Juneteenth as a holiday and hopes it continues to grow.

“I hope that they don’t treat it as a trending thing. I hope it keeps going and we recognize it in a safe and nonviolent way. And whether I’m here or not, I hope our generation and the generations that come after me, that they keep the celebration going.”

You can find the exhibit in the windows of the Capital Area District Library until the end of the month.