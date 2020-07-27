Art teacher uses quarantine to get creative in helping others

Julie Durocher is an art teacher at Northwest Early Elementary, and with no students she’s trying to keep her hands full, and says the end of the school year left a her with an empty feeling.

“As a teacher it was tough not saying goodbye to the kids at the end of the year, and ending the school year like that, and also the unknowns coming up with this coming year,” said Durocher.

With her 22 years of experience as an artist, and teacher she wanted to use her love for art to create, and design an original coloring book for families to download, and complete at home. She had the help of eleven other artists to help lift the spirits of students.

“People have a lot of anxiety about what it going on in our world today, and I feel like coloring in general, and giving yourself the opportunity to be creative, and do creative things as an outlet is really good for your spirit,” said Durocher.

Students are not the only people she’s impacting. The book costs five dollars, and all proceeds go to the Jackson Interfaith Shelter to help kick start their own project to help rebuild their kids area. So far, Durocher, and her team have raised more than thirteen hundred dollars.

“It’s exciting to see it being used, and making a difference, and knowing that I was a part of that is kind of a really cool thing,” said Durocher.

The coloring book is live to download until the end of August. There is a link to the book below.

https://gumroad.com/l/jxnqcb