LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based Art Van is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Crain’s Detroit business publication.
The home furniture company is also considering selling its stores. The company currently operates 200 stores in nine states, according to a company press release.
Art Van Elslander opened his first showroom in East Detroit in 1959. The brand was sold to a Boston-based private equity firm in 2017.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Art Van considers bankruptcy, liquidation
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based Art Van is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Crain’s Detroit business publication.