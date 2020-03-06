Art Van starts liquidation sale after announcing closure

Plenty of people ready when the doors opened at Art Van Furniture.



Today was the first day of the liquidation sale.



The furniture chain announced yesterday it is closing nearly 200 stores in the next few weeks.



“It’ll be a bummer not having them around.” said Paul Walworth, Customer.



The news of the closing came as a shock to many.



“Art Van just seems like one of the big entities in Michigan, that is always going to be around. But I guess you hear things change with different ownership’s.” Walworth added.



Some are using this opportunity to re-decorate.



So far, most we talked with aren’t impressed with the sales.



“Some of the things didn’t even seem like they were on sale, some were 15% off so we were kind of looking for a little bit more of a deal. ” said Walworth



“It feels more like a 15% of sale than a going out of business sale. Everything is marked 15% off and no financing, they took all their financing signs down.” said Malcolm Forbes, Customer.

I spoke with a furniture expert who says, something like this doesn’t happen overnight.



“The competitive landscape for furniture stores is heightened by e-comerce companies, whether it is Wayfair, Overstock, Amazon all those play a factor in that.” said Bill McLoughlin.



He also says G-M’s cutbacks in the last decade, could have played a part.



“People who have been laid off typically don’t buy furniture. So when you have low economic factors you have large scale market factors and competitive market place factors, they can all exert pressure on any operation.” McLoughlin added.



Customers say this is a iconic Michigan store.



One they are definitely going to miss.



“I feel like when were looking for furniture, we always go to art van. You always check it out and see what they have. It’s a Michigan company, you want to support it.” Said Walworth