Art Van to close all stores; liquidation sales begin Friday

Art Van, the multi-state furniture chain that is based in suburban Detroit, plans to close all its stores.

According to a company statement, it plans to close all of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

The liquidation sales will begin Friday, March 6 at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri, and some Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia.

There are nearly 200 furniture stores operated by Art Van Furniture in Michigan and eight other states under the brands of Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

The company was founded in 1959 with one Detroit store.

