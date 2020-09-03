As COVID-19 cases top 104K, Gov. Whitmer re-opens gyms, high school sports

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a coronavirus news conference in Lansing on Sept. 2, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Exec. Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 685 new cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus in Michigan.

The state case total is now 104,395 cases and 6,519 deaths.

Nine of the deaths reported today were identified during a Vital Records review.

Also today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume.

According to the Associated Press, she lifted some coronavirus restrictions Thursday that lasted longer in Michigan than in many other states.

The order, effective next Wednesday, allows for reopening fitness centers and indoor pools in remaining regions that hold 93% of the state’s population.

Masks will be required inside gyms, including during exercise.

Whitmer’s administration released separate guidance recommending against – but not prohibiting – sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact: football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, field hockey, boxing and martial arts with opponents.