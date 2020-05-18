As COVID-19 deaths dip, Gov. Whitmer looks ahead to next steps

FILE – In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement “will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – One day after the state reported the fewest number of COVID-19 deaths, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is talking about the next steps on the road to re-opening the state.

She is scheduled to hold a live news briefing at 1:30 p.m.

Whitmer is expected to be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The Michigan health department said Sunday that 11 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Michigan overall, though no new deaths were registered in Detroit for the day.

The number of recorded deaths from COVID-19 in the state now stands at 4,891.

The Detroit News reported that the 11 deaths reported Sunday is the lowest daily total for Michigan since March 24.

Detroit’s death toll stands at 1,257, with 22 new cases registered Sunday.

The city’s chief public health officer, Denise Fair, called the figures for Detroit “encouraging” but “subject to change.”

The zero deaths for Detroit may partly be explained by delayed reporting, though the number of deaths in the city has been trending down in recent days.