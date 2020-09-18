As majority of Michiganders report concerns about contracting COVID-19, state tops 115,000 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 695 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 115,387.

The state added 6 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,638 deaths.

A new poll shows a vast majority of people in Michigan are concerned about contracting coronavirus and are wearing masks.

The poll, commissioned by WLNS-TV and our media partners of people across the state, reports a little more than a third (35%) said they were “extremely concerned” about catching COVID 19, and another third (32%) said they were “somewhat concerned”.

The remaining third of Michiganders said they were “only a little concerned” (22%) or “not concerned at all” (11%).

The high level of concern could be because a strong majority of those surveyed say they know someone who was diagnosed with COVID (55%) or who died from the disease (5%).

The remaining 40% said they did not know anyone who had caught the virus.

While two-thirds of Michiganders say they’re concerned about catching the virus, an even larger majority say they’re taking steps to avoid catching it.

Six out of seven of those asked (86%) say they “always” wear a mask when they leave their home to go shopping or to other enclosed buildings. Another 7% say they wear one “most of the time”.

That total (93%) could also be a function of state requirements, which order stores, shops, and other places of business to have employees wear masks and require them of customers.

