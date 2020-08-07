As numbers rise, schools become focal point with summer ending

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the country, COVID-19 cases and deaths are still on the rise.

Schools have become a focal point in the debate over how, when and where it’s safe to re-open public places during a pandemic.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the U.S. One widely-used disease model said that number could approach 300,000 by the end of the year.

Researchers at the University of Washington said if most people wore masks, it could save an estimated 70,000 lives.

“I was angry, I was heartsick… they were so close to each other,” Amy Westmoreland, a school nurse in Paulding County, Georgia said.

Instead of returning to work, she resigned.

“I read that masks would be a personal choice. I was infuriated, honestly // and I knew that I wouldn’t be safe and the kids wouldn’t be safe,” former school nurse Westmoreland said.

Meanwhile, two North Paulding high school students have been suspended after they shared pictures of their classmates crowded together, with few covering their faces.

Teachers called for in-person learning to be suspended during a rally at the Michigan Statehouse chanting, “Betsy DeVos, she’s not our boss!”

“… our students are being guinea pigs, the teachers are being guinea pigs…” Michigan teacher Lisa Palaian said.

Adriana Alvarez, a single mother in Chicago said at home-learning will likely cost her a job.

“It’s just me and him. And if I stop working, we both stop eating, so I’m literally stuck,” Alvarez said.

Some schools are having second thoughts about re-opening.

Yesterday, Johns Hopkins and U-Mass Amherst said they are no longer bringing students back to campus, reversing policies announced just weeks ago.