At least 10 cases of COVID-19 linked to Ionia Co. Free Fair

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ionia County Health Department is urging anyone who is not vaccinated and went to the Ionia County Free Fair to get tested for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the department, they’ve identified at least 10 cases linked to the events held between July 16 and July 24.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully

vaccinated or if they develop symptoms” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen.

Testing sites are available across the state, many of them offering free COVID-19 testing. Please visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site near you