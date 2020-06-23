At least 14 COVID-19 cases linked to East Lansing Bar

LANSING, Mich. – At least 14 people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub June 12-20 have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

“Anyone could have COVID-19. You never know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of the disease,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “We need people to treat every person they encounter as a potential carrier. That means wearing masks and keeping 6 feet away from others. I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open.”

Inspectors from the Ingham County Health Department found Harper’s following appropriate safety procedures related to employees, restaurant capacity and table spacing. Harper’s voluntarily opted to close temporarily late Monday to implement a program to eliminate lines and to modify its HVAC system.

All of the people with cases linked to Harper’s are between the ages of 19 and 23. Approximately half are connected to Michigan State University (MSU). Some have permanent residence in other Michigan counties. The increase in Ingham County COVID-19 cases reported for June 22 was the largest the county has seen since May 27.