Attorney General asks courts to suspend Line 5 operations after newly-discovered damage

Lansing (WLNS)– Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction related to Enbridge’s disclosure late last week of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 oil pipeline.

Line 5 lies open on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac pumping nearly 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids each day through two aging pipelines in the heart of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge reported the damage on Thursday, June 18, shutting down both the east and west legs for inspection.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, on Friday, June 19, Governor Whitmer asked the company to provide the state with all of the information it had about the damage including pictures, videos, and engineering reports within 24 hours. Enbridge not only failed to provide the information within the 24 hour period, the Canadian-based company also made the decision to restarted the west leg of the pipeline without first discussing it with the State.

Enbridge provided damage reports on Monday morning, but according to the AG’s office, they contained very little content leaving many unanswered questions, including what caused the damage.

“It is evident by the pictures we’ve seen that there has been significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline. To date, Enbridge has provided no explanation of what caused this damage and a woefully insufficient explanation of the current condition and safety of the pipeline as a result of this damage,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We cannot rely on Enbridge to act in the best interests of the people of this State so I am compelled to ask the Court to order them to.”

In a statement sent to 6 News, Enbridge wrote in part:

Enbridge believes the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by the Attorney General of Michigan is legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed by Enbridge.

The company added that it is working very closely with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), to ensure it is able to assess the safety of the dual pipelines.

“This included informing them of our completion of Remote Operated Vehicle inspections of the west leg of the line, which confirmed there was no mechanical damage to the pipeline or any support-anchors. We have also provided engineering assessments and other materials to State officials,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge’s Executive Vice-President and President, Liquids Pipelines.

In her motion, the Attorney General asks the Court to order Enbridge to provide all of the information in its possession related to the nature, extent and causes of the newly-discovered damage to Line 5. She also requests that the Court order that operations of the pipeline be suspended until the State of Michigan has conducted a full review of the information provided with the assistance of independent experts.

“The State deserves to see all of the information in Enbridge’s possession about this significant incident and to independently verify the accuracy and reliability of the information provided,” Nessel said.

Governor Whitmer released a statement Monday and said she fully supports the Attorney General’s action.

“Enbridge resumed operation of the pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac without any explanation of the cause for the damage to the pipeline structure or plan to prevent it from happening again. Moreover, Enbridge has not timely complied with the state’s request for full and complete information and resumed operation without even consultation. This brazen disregard for the people of Michigan and the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes is unacceptable,” the governor wrote.

Some, however, are calling on the governor to take further action, permanently ending the agreement which allow Enbridge to operate Line 5.

The Sault Tribe has called on any government to permanently stop the flow of oil in

these lines since February 2015.

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment repeated the tribe’s longstanding calls to shut down Line 5. Payment released a statement Monday that said in part:

For more than 5 years the tribe has asked the state of Michigan to end this threat to the treaty fishery in these waters. Governor Whitmer said Enbridge must proceed with caution. Payment said, “That is not good enough. Enbridge must stop threatening our treaty fishery, our

livelihoods, Pure Michigan and our state’s tourism economy. Enbridge must

stop pumping oil through the Straits.”

Sean McBrearty, Campaign Coordinator for Oil & Water Don’t Mix also released a statement that said by backing Nessel Governor Whitmer has stayed on the legal sidelines.

“Whitmer is shirking her responsibility and duty to protect the Great Lakes. Words are not actions and Enbridge is likely to only bend to actions. Hopefully, the Ingham County Circuit Court will step in and grant Nessel’s request for a preliminary injunction and restraining order,” McBrearty wrote.