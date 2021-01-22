Attorney General Dana Nessel: Stimulus payments via prepaid Visa debit cards are NOT a scam

In this June 4, 2019, photo, Dana Nessel, Attorney General of Michigan, listens to a question from reporters in Detroit. Hundreds of boxes. Millions of records. From Texas to Michigan this month, attorneys general are sifting through “secret” files, nondisclosure agreements between the church and families, heart wrenching letters from parents begging for action, priests’ own psychiatric evaluations. They’re looking to prosecute, and not just priests. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement today reminding Michiganders that stimulus payments in the form of prepaid Visa debit cards is not a scam.

“As many Americans await their second stimulus payment, it’s important to keep in mind that such payment may be disbursed in three different ways – direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card,” said Nessel.

“Mailed stimulus payments will arrive in a white envelope with the U.S. Department of Treasury seal. Michiganders screening their mail for scam offers should watch for that to ensure their stimulus funds are not accidentally discarded.”

The Visa debit cards will display the Visa logo on the front and back as well as the issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A. on the back.

The card is sent with instructions on how to activate the card.

Recipients can use their card anywhere where Visa debit cards are accepted, or transfer their funds into a personal bank account.

The IRS website has more information on stimulus payments.