Attorney General Nessel: “Commission’s open carry ban at Capitol is not enough”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel said the vote to ban guns in the Capitol is “not enough.”

Attorney General Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan State Capitol Commission’s action today regarding the open carry of firearms in the Capitol building:

“Though I appreciate the Commission’s decision today to prohibit the open carry of firearms, it’s only a single step down the long path of reforms that are necessary to make our legislators, state employees and visitors safe in our state Capitol. Firearms – whether explicitly visible or concealed by clothing – possess the same capability to inflict injury and harm on others and only banning open carry does little to meaningfully improve the safety and security of our Capitol. I urge the Commission or our Legislature to take the proper action and pass the necessary reforms that truly take into account the safety of those visiting and working in our Capitol. Today’s actions are simply not enough to do that.”