Attorney General Nessel establishes Unemployment Insurance fraud task force

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — With more than 1.7 million people in Michigan filing for unemployment, Attorney General Dana Nessel saw a need to investigate prosecute fraud in the unemployment insurance program.

Today, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the creation of a Task Force to take action against unemployment benefit fraudsters.

The urgency to process claims and get benefits to Michigan families in need during the COVID-19 crisis created new opportunities for fraudsters to exploit the system. This Task Force is intended to help send the message that there are criminal consequences for fleecing a taxpayer-funded system intended to be a safety net for unemployed Michiganders.

In addition to the Attorney General, the other agencies participating in this task force include:

The Michigan State Police

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

The Michigan Department of Management & Budget

The Michigan Department of Treasury

The Task Force will use all available tools under Michigan law to trace back computer IP addresses and utilize financial records to identify and prosecute fraudsters. In addition to prosecuting offenders to deter future conduct, the Task Force will attempt to recover illegally obtained benefits through restitution orders or other available mechanisms.

Unemployment levels in Michigan have been dropping steadily, with new claims dropping to 41,035 in the week ending May 30, down from 64,574 the previous week, according to the Detroit Free Press.