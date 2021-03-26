Attorney General Nessel fires back at GOP Chairman’s tweet calling her, Benson and Whitmer “witches”

UPDATE: 5:28 P.M. — The Michigan Democratic Party is calling on MI GOP Chair Ron Weiser to resign following sexist rhetoric used by the chairman to describe the state’s top female leaders, the party said in a press release.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes outlined the reasons why he should resign, including “violent rhetoric”, she said.

“Republicans in Michigan have used our state as a breeding ground for national extremism. Last year, militias plotted to kill and kidnap the Governor, which was a dress rehearsal for the January 6 storming of our nation’s Capitol. Instead of seeing that as a wakeup call that the violent rhetoric needs to stop, those in positions of power like Ron Weiser continue to embolden the fringes at all costs. As a member of the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents, he oversees millions of taxpayer dollars. It’s clear his comments do not reflect the values of the university’s board, faculty, and student body. His statements are not only sexist, but markedly dangerous and will only serve to damage the institution’s reputation. We call on him to resign immediately.”



Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes

UPDATE: 4:47 P.M. — The CEO of Michigan Credit Union League is calling on the Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser to retract his comment he made about the state’s top three Democrat leaders, calling his comments, “disgusting, appalling and unbecoming of a major party leader.”

In a meeting, Chairmen Weiser referred to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Benson, and Governor Whitmer as “witches.”

Copied below is the full statement from MCUL CEO Dave Adams on Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser’s comments, which he labels as “Sexist and incendiary.”

Chairman Weiser’s comments were what one would expect from a leader of a radical fringe group, not from the chief spokesperson for Michigan’s Republican Party. It seems incumbent upon all leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to denounce and condemn these comments as sexist, incendiary words that serve to fuel acts of discrimination, political violence and sedition. In an era of societal introspection and action to foster diversity, equity and inclusion, both parties should lead with words and actions. The Chairman’s reference to women in high office as “witches” was disgusting, appalling and unbecoming of a major party leader. Finally, if the Michigan Republican party ever had a principled leader beyond reproach, it is Congressman Fred Upton. Chairman Weiser’s reference to “assassination” as a possible means of removing Congressman Upton and Meijer because they took a vote to impeach former President Trump, was at the very least tone-deaf. The Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and the subsequent violent threats made against these lawmakers reflect a new low in American politics. Chairman Weiser should immediately retract these comments and help lead the party to a higher common ground of civility and respect despite the obvious policy differences.

The Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) CEO Dave Adams

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Nessel today responded to Michigan GOP Chairman, Ron Weiser, who called Nessel, Secretary of State Benson, and Governor Whitmer “witches.”

Chairman Weiser referred to the three women as witches in a video obtained by the Detroit News, of a meeting of the North Oakland Republican Club. The comments were made when he was asked about how to remove two current GOP congressmen from office.

The attorney general took Chairman Weiser’s language of “witches” and flipped the script on him in the following tweet in which she says: “Witches who magically decrease COVID spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature? Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP.”

Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature?



Sign me up for that coven.



Do better, Michigan GOP. https://t.co/v14V0mJE4G pic.twitter.com/NC2XTuNs3c — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 26, 2021

GOP Weiser’s original tweet: