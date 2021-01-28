Attorney General Nessel teams up with Uber, Polaris to raise awareness on human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has teamed up with Uber and nonprofit Polaris to help raise awareness of human trafficking.

Through this public awareness campaign, Uber is working to equip all its drivers, delivery people and customers in Michigan with information on how human trafficking may be present in their communities and what people can do to help someone who might be a trafficking victim.

More than 4,000 victims of human trafficking have been identified in Michigan since 2007, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which is operated by Polaris.

“Human trafficking is a violation of human rights impacting millions around the world and this issue is made worse as traffickers exploit the lack of awareness around this often hidden crime,” Nessel said. “I commend Uber for their collaborative efforts to raise awareness within our communities. We each play a role in combatting this issue and it starts with equipping law enforcement, community leaders and the general public, as well, with resources and knowledge to identify and address human trafficking.”

“We are excited to partner with Attorney General Dana Nessel to reinforce our commitment to help raise awareness of this heinous crime,” said Trevor Theunissen, director of public affairs at Uber. “Drivers and delivery people are in a unique position because they have the proximity and context to interact with at-risk individuals through the Uber platform. By providing them resources and education with the help of Polaris and General Nessel, we can help spread awareness and encourage them to take action.”

View Uber’s video featuring Attorney General Nessel online here, and learn more about how the company is educating the public on the issue of human trafficking here.

Click here for more information about how Michigan is addressing human trafficking.