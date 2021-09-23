Attorney General reissues consumer alerts while areas deal with flooding and power outages

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting wind turbines freezing over in the cold weather were primarily responsible for Texans losing heat and electricity this week. Failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels combined, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michigan residents of consumer alerts to avoid additional hardship after severe weather causing flooding and power outages.

Nessel is alerting people of information that could help through tough situations. She is reminding people to research contractors for home repairs before paying for a project. Nessel also wants to inform people to be aware of vehicles that are water damaged and being sold.

Now that we are officially in the fall season and cold weather is approaching, Nessel is reissuing her Utility Imposter Scams Consumer Alert.

These types of scams are situations such as a threat to turn off a utility unless the resident pays a specific amount of money in a short time period. Scammers can also impersonate a utility company to persuade a consumer a utility, such as electricity, can be fixed sooner if they pay an additional cash.

”Michigan residents have endured tremendous hardship due to severe weather in recent months, and unfortunately this week brings flooding and power outages once again. Our Consumer Protection team remains committed to investigating complaints from anyone who believes bad actors are looking to take advantage of devastating situations.” Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General

Last month, Nessel started a feedback initiative and received 4,500 responses on information focused on the state’s power companies. This feedback provides much insight.

On Oct. 22, a technical conference on emergency preparedness, distribution reliability, and storm response will be held.

Nessel put recommendations in for that conference in hopes to prioritize the protection of customers during extreme weather events and improve benchmarks for grid upgrades meant to address frequent outages.

To get additional information, contact:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388