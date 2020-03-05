Attorney General responds to calls for University of Michigan investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It was one thing to investigate claims from Michigan State University involving Larry Nassar–and hear about the abuse hundreds of victims faced at his hands.

But this time, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the claims coming from her own alma mater are tough to stomach.

“I want my university to be the best it can be,” Nessel says.

Although Doctor Robert E. Anderson passed away before claims of sexual abuse surfaced, Nessel says investigations can help survivors find a sense of justice in situations like this. She’s more than happy to have her office step in to do a fair and objective investigation– but only if the University of Michigan asks her to.

Nessel also says she would need an agreement for complete transparency and cooperation from the university, unlike what happened when Michigan State asked her office to do an investigation once Nassar survivors came forward. Without the school’s full cooperation and the right resources, she says there’s little she could do to uncover everything that may have happened.

“Why would we move forward and investigate the University of Michigan on similar allegations only to be stonewalled later? It wouldn’t make any sense,” Nessel says. “And again, the last thing we want to do is waste taxpayer dollars.”

If the University of Michigan does call for an independent investigation, Nessel hopes all the right pieces fall into place, including the funding she would need from the legislature to get it done.