Attorney General’s office and law enforcement fighting elder abuse in Michigan

Elder abuse, its America’s growing crime.
A special task force has been set up to help fight the problem in Michigan.
According to state officials, more than 73,000 Michiganders experience elder abuse every year.
“Tackling this problem is bringing together many diverse people and organizations to make a difference and protect our seniors.” Said Hon. Megan Cavanagh, Michigan Supreme Court Justice.
5 months ago, the Attorney General’s office realized how big the problem is.
That’s why Nessel went around the state to see the issues, first hand.
With the help of Law Enforcement, they have set-up a new way to report elder abuse cases.
“This form helps establish our best practice. That will definitely help in not only the investigation, but the prosecution of those who commit the offense elder abuse or vulnerable abuse.”said Col. Joe Gasper, Michigan State Police.
Nessel says, the new form is helping everyone get on the same page.
“The ability to have these multi-disciplinary teams working together, everybody understands how important that is. The great importance for this form, its something that everyone agreed with.” said Dana Nessel, Attorney General for Michigan.
Elder abuse is one of the most under-reported and under-prosecuted crimes in the state.
And is targeting Michigan’s most vulnerable, but the Attorney General has a warning.
“Law enforcement will come after them, they will be investigated, they will be prosecutred, they will be convicted and they will be held accountable.” Nessel added.
