Attorney General’s office and law enforcement fighting elder abuse in Michigan

UPDATE: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel just held a press conference over the allegations that a former state prosecutor had an inappropriate relationship with a victim.

"On Thursday, September 5th, I was notified by the Michigan State Police of allegations of prosecutorial misconduct involving now former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej – specifically, his alleged involvement in an improper relationship with a victim in a case assigned to him shortly after he was hired last September. Within an hour of this notice, Mr. Kolodziej was placed on administrative leave," said Nessel.

Brian Kolodziej, was the prosecutor that handled the sexual assault case of Ian Elliott, who is a former Central Michigan University student government president. Kolodziej resigned Friday.

"I'm deeply disturbed by even the allegations and I'm going to make sure that never happens again during the tenure of my office," said Nessel.

"Ethics, integrity and transparency in my office and in government in general are incredibly important to me." said Nessel at the beginning of the press conference she scheduled regarding the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej.

“Finally, let me say this: This man’s actions do not define our department, but our response will.”

