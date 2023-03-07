OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, are still at the Oakland County Jail as they await trial.

Prosecutors accused the pair of neglecting their son when he showed signs of mental distress just hours before the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Attorneys for both parents argue that their charges should be dismissed.

As three judges sat to listen to defense attorneys representing the Crumbleys, attorneys argued that both of their bonds should be lowered.

Additionally, they argued that the case should altogether be dismissed, saying that the allegations against them are an overreach.

They are both being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting their son committed back in 2021.

While judges called the drawings and Ethan’s fascination with guns a wake-up call, the Crumbley’s attorneys said they had no warning that Ethan would kill his classmates.

“The problem is, is that extending that kind of liability for failure to open a backpack or failure to give a hug or a failure to do one of those things ends up opening this unlimited liability to every parent across the state,” said Attorney Shannon Smith.

No decision was issued in the case, but that should come within a few weeks.