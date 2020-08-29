Auction held at home of late priest who lived like a prince

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (AP) – An auction is underway near Lansing at the mansion of a Catholic priest who was accused of embezzling millions of dollars before he died while awaiting trial.

There are nearly 1,000 items for sale Saturday, including about 100 pieces of furniture from the six-bedroom home.

The Rev. Jonathan Wehrle was pastor at St. Martha Church in Okemos.

Wehrle lived in a 12,000-square-foot mansion near Williamston, which included an indoor pool, an elevator, baby grand pianos, a pipe organ, three sets of washers and dryers and much more.

Wehrle was charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from his church, although auditors said more than $5 million was missing.

Wehrle died in March.