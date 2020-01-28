Audit finds city official Joan Jackson Johnson misused city funds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As Attorney General Dana Nessel investigates a file related to the City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) director, an audit shows a pattern of city funds being mismanaged and conflicts of interest not being disclosed.

6 News obtained a copy of the audit from the City Attorney’s office, along with two addenda detailing specific claims.

The audit, which covers July 1 2017 through September 30 2019, found multiple instances of “potentially problematic” conflicts of interest involving department director Joan Jackson Johnson. Many of the instances related to local nonprofit One Church One Family (OCOF), an organization that provides low and no-cost housing to those in need. Investigators added the the conflicts went further than OCOF.

Johnson held several positions in OCOF since 2012 including president, vice president and director. The report also lists Johnson’s daughter Johnson Nikki as a title-holding member of OCOF.

The main findings of the audit include:

HRCS paid at least $1,380,000 to entities during a time period when the HRCS Director had a conflict of interest with those entities, including OCOF receiving $498,000, and Loaves and Fishes receiving $303,525.

HRCS paid at least $86,000 that, ultimately, benefitted entities in which the HRCS Director

has/had a conflict of interest.

has/had a conflict of interest. Supporting documentation evidences the HRCS Director was made aware, and

acknowledged her awareness, of the rules, regulations and/or laws regarding conflicts of

interest prior to her multiple violations.

Auditors found multiple instances during Johnson’s time as a city official where she authorized payments from the City of Lansing to OCOF both directly and through Advent House Ministries, another local nonprofit organization of which Johnson was a board member according to the audit. Investigators found payments totaling more than $1.3 million to entities with which Johnson had a conflict of interest, including OCOF, Advent House and Capital Area Community Services.

Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave in early January. 6 News reached out to Johnson for comment on this story. We have not heard back.

The audit recommended more analysis of Johnson’s financial records to confirm if she used the money properly.

6 News also obtained copies of contracts between the HRCS office and multiple nonprofit organizations listed in the audit. The contracts show OCOF received hundreds of thousands of dollars in city and federal funds through the HRCS office, under Johnson’s direction.

Advent House and OCOF received $20,000 from the City of Lansing from July 1 2017 to June 30 2018. In September of that same year, OCOF received more than $260,000 in funds from a federal grant. The bulk of the money was for operational expenses and rental assistance, according to the contract.

We will continue to follow this story and update it as we learn more.