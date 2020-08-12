August is Child Support Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – In recognition of efforts to support Michigan children and families by child support workers, employers, state and county departments, hospitals and community partners, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared August as Child Support Month in Michigan.

The Michigan Child Support Program strives to help families support each other both financially and emotionally.

The Michigan Child Support Program is a partnership of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child Support, county friends of the court offices, prosecuting attorney offices, the State Court Administrative Office, employers, hospitals and other community agencies.

The program provides professional, non-judgmental services to help mothers, fathers, grandparents or guardians get the financial resources they need for their children. It also provides parents of all income levels with assistance in obtaining financial support and medical insurance coverage for their children, helps locate parents, establishes paternity and opens and manages child support cases and collects and disburses support payments.

Every dollar spent on child support programs in Michigan results in the collection of $5.33 in support for children.

“Child support is a key part of the social safety net,” said Erin Frisch, director of the Michigan Office of Child Support. “The Michigan Child Support Program works with families to secure reliable, consistent support for children. We recognize most parents want to take care of their children, and that can be difficult especially during times of economic hardship. We can help make sure children are getting the support they need and deserve during these times.”

County and state child support offices in Michigan provide services for more than 839,000 children and their families. In 2019, more than $1.17 billion was distributed to Michigan families. Additional information about Michigan’s Child Support Program is available on this fact sheet.

Child support information for parents, employers, hospitals and schools can be also be found at Michigan.gov/ChildSupport.