LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As two days have passed since the disappearance of a Lansing toddler, the family and authorities are asking for any tips that could help lead to the two-year-old’s location.

The FBI and the Lansing Police Department are encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for Wynter Cole-Smith who has been missing since Sunday night.

Officials said they’re looking at every angle, with the FBI even offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to finding her.

“We will continue to push this effort, we will not give up,” Lansing Chief of Police Ellery Sosebee said. “We want Wynter home with her family. She is one of our kids and we won’t rest until we get her home and bring some safety to her and some closure to her mom.”

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., reports came in of Cole-Smith missing after her mother was assaulted by ex-boyfriend Rashad Trice.

“When police arrived, they found the accused gone and the victim’s 2-year-old daughter Wynter missing. When the accused was later arrested in St. Clair Shores, he did not have the missing two-year-old with him,” Sosebee said.

And he added they’ve been on the lookout ever since.

“We have searched the area of the incident using door-to-door canvases, K9 searches, drones, multiple helicopter searches with heat signature technology, and our dive team, which is our scuba team, in the area with no success so far,” he said.

From law enforcement to the family, the pleas for help are both the same.

“I just want everybody to know if you’ve seen Wynter, just find me, and bring her home,” Mother Symari Cole said.

“We want her safe return, it’s very excruciating not having her here day-by-day, and we just want her returned safely,” Willeen Cannon, Wynter’s Maternal Grandmother added.

The FBI said it’s a whole team affair.

“We are bringing every resource we have both here in our field office and our sub-offices across the state and drawing on our headquarters’ resources including our child abduction response team, behavioral analysis units, and other technical units to assist the Lansing Police Department,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Devin Kowalski said.

They add, it’s all for the safety and peace of Cole-Smith and her family.

“We love you Wynter, and we miss you, and we’re still hopeful that you return home to us,” Cannon said.

Authorities are asking people who are close to the accused’s approximate pathway from Lansing to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

If you have any information concerning this case, you’re encouraged to contact the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov