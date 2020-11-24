Authorities investigate shooting near Prestwick village

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Late Monday night authorities with the Ingham County Sheriffs Office responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Holt St.

Authorities spoke with 6 news and they say they received a call around 10:30 pm after someone reported hearing gunshots coming from Prestwick Village.

Upon arrival, authorities found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriffs Office says he was then transported to a medical facility to get treated.

Currently there are no suspects, and remains under investigation.