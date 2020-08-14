Authorities start newest ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ campaign

Beginning today, authorities across the state will begin its newest ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ campaign to encourage motorists to stay safe and to make smart driving decisions.

From today to September 7, there will be an increased law enforcement presence and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired on Michigan Raods.

During this period, officers will be more engaged in looking for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Michael Prince, he said, “the aim is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving.”