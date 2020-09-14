Autism advocate takes his message to Washington DC

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Xavier Degroat has dedicated his life to creating awareness about autism, a diagnosis he`s lived with since the age of four.

Over the years, he experienced discrimination, job setbacks and educational difficulties.

So in 2018 he founded the Xavier Degroat Autism Foundation as a way to promote understanding and create opportunities for people with autism through advocacy and education.

As 6 News anchor Sheri Jones reports in the video above, it’s a message he’s now taking to Washington D.C.