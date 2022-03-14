EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News has acquired parts of the autopsy report of former Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo, who was missing for months before he was found dead in the Red Cedar River.

The toxicology report shows that Santo had ethanol in his system.

Santo disappeared on Oct. 29, 2021 while visiting Michigan State University in East Lansing. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall.

At one time, the reward for any information leading to Santo was $30,000.

The 18-year-old was eventually found on Jan. 21 about a mile and a half from earlier search site’s on MSUs campus.

One Facebook page dedicated to the search had more than 45,000 followers.