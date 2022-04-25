LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Lansing are up 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices in Lansing are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and still $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Michiganders are paying an average of $3.94 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is $1.11 greater than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.08), Ann Arbor ($4.01), Metro Detroit ($3.99)

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.08), Ann Arbor ($4.01), Metro Detroit ($3.99) Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.80), Saginaw ($3.81), Grand Rapids ($3.84)

Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude prices continuing to trade above $100 a barrel, pump prices will likely remain elevated.”

The national average price of gasoline has increased 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Traders continue to juggle supply tightness amid a push by the U.S. and its allies to remove Russian barrels from the market, officials said.