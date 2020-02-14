Avoid financial heartache this Valentine’s Day

Ionia (WLNS) - Since January 1st, 18 home fires have claimed the lives of 25 Michiganders. This week, The United States Fire Administration ranked Michigan as the #1 deadliest state in the country. According to information from the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society, the number of 2020 fire deaths reflects a 94% increase from the same period when compared to 2019. That’s why firefighters continue to work together in communities across the state to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes where they are needed and provide comprehensive education to residents to eliminate risks in order to Keep Michigan S.A.F.E.

Thursday afternoon, members from the Delhi Township Fire Department, Capital Area Fire and Life Safety Association, and E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. joined representatives from the Ionia Department of Public Safety to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the home of an Ionia resident with young children. Her home has no smoke or CO alarms. The Ionia homeowner’s mother lives next door to the Grand Rapids home that burned on February 5th and killed 4 family members, Wanedia Scales,35, Xavier Woldeab, 15, Robert Scales, Jr., 14, and Elihjah Scales, 10. The Scales family’s home also did not have working smoke alarms.