LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are urging residents to be mindful of romance scams as they scramble to make last-minute purchases or find a date for Valentine’s Day.
In addition to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel providing consumer alert tips, remember to never agree to meet for the first time in a private setting.
Insist on a public place where there are sure to be other people around and tell a member of your family or a friend where you will be and when you will contact them again.
Arrange your own transportation to and from the place and have a working mobile phone with you, if possible, with a pre-programmed, one-touch emergency number. Make sure to leave all available information about the person you will be meeting with your contact.
With the rise of online dating profiles, do a reverse image search before you swipe right or pursue a relationship based on an online profile image. A video on how to do a reverse image search is available below:
Avoid financial heartache this Valentine’s Day
