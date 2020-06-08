Bail set at $100K for Jackson protest car hit and run suspect

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Bail has been set at $100,000 for the man charged with driving his car into a group of protesters over the weekend in Jackson.

Flint Converse, 40 of Grass Lake, is charged with Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder and Reckless Driving.

This charge relates to the Converse being accused of driving on S. Blackstone Street during a protest.

If convicted, Converse faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Department of Corrections and Reckless Driving, which carries a maximum of 93 days.

A preliminary examination has been set before Judge Goostrey for June 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.