Bakery provides free breakfast for essential workers

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Michiganders are finding ways to support the essential workers during the weeks-long shutdown.

Flour Child Bakery is one of the “essential services” that could stay open during the stay home order, but owner Beth Augustine made the decision to close temporarily to keep customers and staff safe.

“It’s definitely emotional, and it’s hard for everybody,” Augustine says. “But I think people still need access to their baked goods and I still want to do all of that.”

In an effort to keep baking and help others, Augustine made about 500 bagels in three days for people working around the clock in hospitals and grocery stores.

“I’m happy to do that. That gives me a lot of peace of mind and it lets me do my normal muscle memory, my normal thing,” she says. “Baking is what I do, and so I’m grateful to have an opportunity to still bake and still serve people, just on a lot smaller scale.”

Augustine says she’s grateful that so many have reached out asking to help, and won’t take donations to make the bagels. But she says there are ways people at home can support their favorite restaurants.

“They can sit at home and write a Google review. They can also go to social media and they can write about their favorite restaurant. A lot of places, myself included, have e-gift cards, so you can purchase an e-gift card and redeem it whenever you want to.”

Above all, she says it’s important to remember the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think that as long as people are staying positive and have something to work towards, that we’ll all get through this and be better for it.”