Bakery to hold fundraiser for Australia fire relief

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Wildfires in Australia have killed millions of animals over the last several weeks. Here in mid-Michigan, a local bakery is preparing to help in a sweet way.

Flour Child Bakery in Grand Ledge will sell special cookie boxes on Friday. All the money from the sales will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service, the largest volunteer fire service in the world.

The bakery’s owner says she just wanted to help any way she could.

“There wasn’t really conversation,” owner Beth Augustine says, “except when I asked “Hey where do you think I should do this donation? I want to do this. Who should we give this money to?” And I know I just wanted it to go to one place so that it would just be easier for me to just send it to one spot.”

You can also donate to the bakery if you miss out on the boxes, and those funds will go to the same cause.

