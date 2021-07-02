Banning PFAS and other toxic chemicals in food packaging

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing want to ban groups of toxic chemicals from being used in food packaging, including PFAS.

A bill introduced on Thursday would ban those chemicals beginning on January 1st, 2023. The proposed ban would impact three groups of chemicals.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are highly stable but also toxic and carcinogenic chemicals that can be used as flame retardants or waterproofing. The FDA has approved their use as a grease repellant in things like microwave popcorn bags, fast-food wrappers, and even dog food bags.

Bisphenols, including BPA and its derivatives, are common ingredients in plastics including those used in beverage bottles and the linings in metal cans. The FDA says BPA is safe and approved for food containers, but has suspended that approval for certain products for babies.

Phthalates are organic chemicals also used in plastics. There has been discussion among some health agencies about the possible health impact of these chemicals. The FDA mainly addresses their use in cosmetics, which was generally not considered to be harmful. The European Food Safety Authority does not consider exposure to phthalates in food to be a public health concern.

Click here to read about the proposed ban on these chemicals in food packaging in Michigan. The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Agriculture.