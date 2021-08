MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A barn on Every Rd. in Mason has completely burned down, fire officials tell 6 News.

The building was filled with smoke and is a total loss, officials said.

Both the Mason Fire Department and the Delhi Charter Township Fire Department were on the scene.

The crews were able to contain the fire and it is now under control, officials said.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started. 6 News will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.