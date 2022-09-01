LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be alleviating some roadway traffic for Labor Day weekend.

Orange barrels will be moved to the side of the road and lane restrictions on I-96 road and bridge projects will ease across the state.

The loosened restrictions will begin on Friday and go until Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to a statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, drivers are still encouraged to be wary of temporary lane shifts and shoulder closures.

Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. But this long weekend, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions so Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time. As we celebrate Labor Day and soak up our Pure Michigan summer, I hope you stay safe on the roads. Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. On Tuesday morning, the work will continue, and we will roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Information on work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend can be found here.

If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the road project locations.

Additionally, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

For more information, click here or call the MBA at 906-643-7600.