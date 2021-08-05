Barricaded suspect in Woodland Township now in custody

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– This Morning Michigan State Police say one suspect is now in custody after they barricaded themself inside a Mobile gas station in Woodland Township.

State police say the incident originally occurred sometime around 7 PM, with shots being fired at that location.

I can now confirm that the suspect is in custody. Please stay clear of area until authorities clear scene. Venue is still a crime scene. Any further updates will come directly from Barry County Sheriff’s Office. Have a safe evening. pic.twitter.com/iwSsWKo9Gx — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 5, 2021

According to our sister station at WOOD-TV, officials say no one was hurt during negotiations. And also there was a lot that led up to the incident but did not give details.

Even though the suspect is in custody, police are continuing to ask the public to stay clear of the area.

This is still a developing story, as we learn more 6 News will keep you updated.