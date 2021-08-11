Barry, Eaton counties now at “high” COVID-19 risk

Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical therapist at Ochsner Medical Center in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug.11, 2021. The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections is once again overwhelming hospitals across the U.S. That is especially true in hot spots such as Louisiana, which is hitting record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, driven by the highly infectious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) confirms that both Barry and Eaton counties have moved from “substantial” transmission risk to “high”.

As of now, Eaton County has a case count of 112.45 per 100,000 persons- which counts as a test positivity rate of 6.49%. Barry County has a case count of 112.1 per 100,000 people; a positivity rate of 10.42%.

To see an integrated county view tracker of COVID-19, click here.

Due to the increase of transmission risk, BEDHD recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear their masks in all indoor public settings.

To see Michigan’s statewide risk determination, click here.

Additionally, BEDHD recommends that anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested 3-5 days after exposure.

BEDHD also offers vaccination clinics at both of their office locations.