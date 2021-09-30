Barry-Eaton District Health Department introduces a new medical director

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) introduces Dr. Julie Kehdi as the department’s new Medical Director beginning this week.

The decision was made to hire a new medical director several months ago due to Dr. J. Daniel Woodall’s growing responsibilities as a practicing physician.

“Dr. Woodall was kind enough to stay until we were able to find a replacement,” Emily Smale, Community health promotions specialist said. “We thank Dr. Woodall for his years of service at BEDHD.”

BEDHD is ready to welcome Dr. Kehdi as part of their team.

“The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is thrilled to welcome Dr. Kehdi in her new position as our Medical Director. As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to utilizing Dr. Kehdi’s extensive expertise in the realm of Infectious Disease. Dr. Kehdi offers a fresh perspective to our community, which benefits the health and well-being of all Barry and Eaton County residents.” Colette Scrimger, Health Officer for the Barry-Eaton District Health Department

Dr. Kehdi finished Medical School and residency at Michigan State University and her fellowship in Infectious Diseases in Chicago at Rush University Medical Center (RUMC).

At RUMC she treated several people who had difficulty accessing care in highly diverse cultural and clinical populations. Dr. Kehdi has continued her work in Michigan.

Dr. Kehdi has an extreme passion for Antimicrobial Stewardship and the long term beneficial effects that cautious prescribing can have on a patient and population. She strives to provide quality care to all her patients.

Dr. Kehdi is interested in new developments and isn’t afraid to face challenges. This comes from being in the Infectious Disease field. BEDHD has also become attuned with new developments and facing challenges quickly with their COVID-19 pandemic response.

“Much of what we do in [Infectious Disease] ties into public health seamlessly, both currently and historically. This includes everything from administering immunizations to environmental monitoring for public health risks, such as with zoonotic infections” said Dr. Kehdi.

Dr. Kehdi is excited to learn and improve daily within the department. Dr. Kehdi’s priority is helping BEDHD achieve its vision of creating a community where everyone has the equal opportunity to live a long, healthy, and thriving life.